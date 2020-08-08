Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement. The 61-year-old was dismissed despite leading Juventus to the Serie A title two weeks ago, their ninth in a row.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:59 IST
Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement.

The 61-year-old was dismissed despite leading Juventus to the Serie A title two weeks ago, their ninth in a row. On Friday night Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League, the competition they have set their hearts on winning, on away goals by Olympique Lyonnais despite winning the second leg 2-1.

"Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team," the club said on its website. "The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," it added.

Sarri was hired to give Juventus a more flamboyant edge but struggled to impose his so-called "Sarri-ball" high-tempo passing game on the Turin side. He had been under pressure since his side lost to Napoli on penalties in the final of the Coppa Italia in June.

His dismissal highlights the huge, and many say unreasonable, expectations at Europe's biggest clubs. Juventus have become so dominant in Serie A in the last decade that winning the domestic league is regarded as almost an obligation, while the Champions League - which the club have not won since 1996 - is regarded as their main target.

Sarri, who never played football professionally, began coaching amateur teams back in the 1990s, managing to combine his hobby with a banking career that took him to the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg. He coached 16 different sides in the lower division of the Italian league before reaching Serie A with Empoli in 2014.

Known as “Mr 33” because he reputedly thought up 33 different plans for setpieces, Sarri joined Napoli in 2016 and turned them into the side most likely to threaten Juve's dominance. He then spent one season at Chelsea, winning the Europa League with the London side, before joining Juventus. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organisations are sending help to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 158 people and injured 6,000.Below are details of some of the assistance offered. BAHRAIN - A plane with medical suppl...

Deepak Shetty appointed as Deputy CEO and MD of JCB India

Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB Group on Saturday announced appointment of Deepak Shetty as Deputy CEO and Managing Director of JCB India LtdBeginning next year, Shetty will take over as MD and CEO from Subir Kumar Chowdhur...

Latur: 2 houses robbed of Rs 3.6 lakh

Robbers stole cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 3.60 lakh from two flats in Vivekanand Chowk area of Latur, police said on Saturday. The thefts took place around midnight in the houses of Ramprasad Kulkarni, who lost Rs 30,00 cash and jewe...

Body of DJB employee found in water tank in Mayur Vihar: Police

The body of a 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board DJB employee was found inside a water tank in east Delhis Mayur Vihar on Saturday morning, police said. It appears to be a case of suicide by jumping into the tank, the police said, adding that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020