Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Sixers' Simmons to have surgery on left knee

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will have surgery on his left knee, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Simmons sustained a partially dislocated left kneecap during Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. The two-time All-Star got hurt midway through the third quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:04 IST
Reports: Sixers' Simmons to have surgery on left knee
The two-time All-Star got hurt midway through the third quarter. He was shown walking gingerly as he exited the arena shortly before the end of Philadelphia's 107-98 triumph. Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will have surgery on his left knee, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 24-year-old guard/forward will leave the NBA bubble for a procedure to remove a loose body from the knee, ESPN reported.

A timetable for his recovery and information regarding his potential return for the playoffs were not immediately available. Simmons sustained a partially dislocated left kneecap during Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

The two-time All-Star got hurt midway through the third quarter. He was shown walking gingerly as he exited the arena shortly before the end of Philadelphia's 107-98 triumph. Simmons had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes on Wednesday. He is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 57 games this season.

Philadelphia (42-27) entered Saturday's play tied with the Indiana Pacers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have four games remaining in the bubble, starting Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai police tells SC that FIR by Bihar Police 'politically motivated'

Opposing a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai police told the Supreme Court on Saturday that it was carrying out an impartial investigation in the matter and alleged that that the registration of an FIR by Bihar Po...

Spurs, Pelicans looking to build momentum

The San Antonio Spurs are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They can strengthen their position and weaken New Orleans plight when they play the Pelicans on Sunday near Orlando.San Antonio 30-38 is in 10th place, a half-ga...

Priest, a seminary rector, slain in El Salvador

A Roman Catholic priest has been shot to death along a road in El Salvador and church authorities on Saturday called for an investigation of the slaying. The church celebrated a Mass on Saturday for the Rev. Ricardo Antonio Cortez, who was ...

Vietnam confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 810

Hanoi Vietnam Aug 9 ANIVNA Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, as per the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the new patients, 20 were linked to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020