Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs, Pelicans looking to build momentum

I thought we were very aggressive and good." Washington shot just 34 percent (16-of-47) in the second half, including 21.4 percent (3-of-14) on 3-pointers. "We had to win this game," Melli said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:56 IST
Spurs, Pelicans looking to build momentum
San Antonio (30-38) is in 10th place, a half-game ahead of the Pelicans (30-39), who defeated Washington, 118-107 on Friday night. Image Credit: Twitter (@spurs)

The San Antonio Spurs are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They can strengthen their position and weaken New Orleans' plight when they play the Pelicans on Sunday near Orlando.

San Antonio (30-38) is in 10th place, a half-game ahead of the Pelicans (30-39), who defeated Washington, 118-107 on Friday night. The Spurs, who are shooting for an NBA-record 23rd consecutive playoff appearance, improved to 3-2 during the restart when they beat a short-handed Utah team 119-111 on Friday. Derrick White scored 24 points and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

"I don't think we were as sharp as we could be or as we have been in the past," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the Expressnews.com. "That's a typical reaction when the other team doesn't have all its guys." The Jazz played without four starters, including All-Stars Donovan Mitchell (left peroneal strain) and Rudy Gobert (rest). Gobert's absence inside provided an opportunity that Poeltl took advantage of.

"It was a good opportunity for me because they try to stay locked up on the shooters outside so there was a little bit more room in the paint for me," Poeltl said. "So I tried to be a little more aggressive with it and take my chances." Poeltl had scored a total of just 12 points in San Antonio's three previous games, the last two of which were losses.

"We wanted to show we could get better results than the last couple games," Poeltl said. "It didn't matter if they were coming in with their full starting lineup or their second unit or whoever was out there." New Orleans played without Zion Williamson in its victory over the Wizards. He has been playing limited minutes (conditioning) and was given the night off in the second end of a back-to-back after scoring 24 points in a 140-125 loss to Sacramento on Thursday.

The Pelicans got a balanced effort to make up for Williamson's absence as seven Pelicans scored in double figures against Washington. Jrue Holiday had 28 points, Brandon Ingram added 17, JJ Redick started in Williamson's place and had 15, Frank Jackson had 13, Derrick Favors contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds and Nicolo Melli and Josh Hart added 10 points each.

New Orleans, which allowed a 49-point first quarter and a 40-point third quarter against Sacramento, gave up 32 to the Wizards in the first quarter but surrendered just 75 in the final three quarters. "We talked about it after the first quarter, that we had to hold them under 30 every quarter after that," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "I thought we did a really good job of being solid defensively.

"We did a much, much better job of keeping the ball out of the paint, and then we did a much better job of challenging shots. Overall, I thought we were much, much better defensively. I thought we were very aggressive and good." Washington shot just 34 percent (16-of-47) in the second half, including 21.4 percent (3-of-14) on 3-pointers.

"We had to win this game," Melli said. "It was just a matter of energy, I think. We know how to play defence together. We just need to go back and play with a lot of energy. That's what we did in the second half, and we saw the result." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the countrys top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective ...

Ukraine president says Kyiv staying out of U.S. internal politics, elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that it was a matter of Ukraines national security to stay out of U.S. internal politics, particularly its election. Ukraine did not and will not allow itself to interfere in the elec...

Potential Kodak deal paused until 'allegations are cleared'

A government agency said a potential deal to have Eastman Kodak help make generic drugs is being paused until allegations of insider trading at the once mighty photography company are cleared. Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious ...

President Trump says he's signing orders on unemployment, evictions

U.S. President Donald Trump says that he is signing an executive order to provide an additional 400 a week in expanded benefits to unemployed Americans.It was one of a slew of measures he announced to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey. Ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020