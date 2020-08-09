Warren shines again, Pacers drop Lakers

T.J. Warren continued his stellar offensive play since the restart, scoring 39 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 116-111 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening near Orlando. Warren, who came in averaging 33.8 points since the league reconvened on July 30, scored seven straight points in the final 1:25 to turn a one-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10.6 seconds left.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, and Victor Oladipo had 22 for Indiana (43-27). LeBron James sat out the loss against the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of a sore groin, but returned Saturday to finish with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers (51-18). James was the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles, as Anthony Davis was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Quinn Cook scored 21 points, Kyle Kuzma had 11, and Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker finished with 10 points apiece for the Lakers, who have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Davis scored off a putback with 1:41 left to give the Lakers a 108-107 lead, but Warren scored on back-to-back running jumpers to move Indiana ahead 111-108 with 50 seconds left, and his 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds remaining made it 114-108.

After the Lakers took a 59-54 edge into the half, the teams traded leads until Warren scored six points in an 8-0 run that moved the Pacers ahead 80-73 with 3:40 left in the third quarter. Indiana eventually took an 87-81 lead into the fourth.

Warren scored 18 points in the first nine minutes to help the Pacers to a 28-17 lead. They led by as many as 15 before taking a 34-24 advantage into the second quarter. Cook scored 11 points during a 3:22 span of the second quarter to help the Lakers turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead.

