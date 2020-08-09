Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warren shines again, Pacers drop Lakers

Warren, who came in averaging 33.8 points since the league reconvened on July 30, scored seven straight points in the final 1:25 to turn a one-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10.6 seconds left. Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, and Victor Oladipo had 22 for Indiana (43-27). Cook scored 11 points during a 3:22 span of the second quarter to help the Lakers turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 06:20 IST
Warren shines again, Pacers drop Lakers

T.J. Warren continued his stellar offensive play since the restart, scoring 39 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 116-111 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening near Orlando. Warren, who came in averaging 33.8 points since the league reconvened on July 30, scored seven straight points in the final 1:25 to turn a one-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10.6 seconds left.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, and Victor Oladipo had 22 for Indiana (43-27). LeBron James sat out the loss against the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of a sore groin, but returned Saturday to finish with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers (51-18). James was the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles, as Anthony Davis was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Quinn Cook scored 21 points, Kyle Kuzma had 11, and Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker finished with 10 points apiece for the Lakers, who have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Davis scored off a putback with 1:41 left to give the Lakers a 108-107 lead, but Warren scored on back-to-back running jumpers to move Indiana ahead 111-108 with 50 seconds left, and his 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds remaining made it 114-108.

After the Lakers took a 59-54 edge into the half, the teams traded leads until Warren scored six points in an 8-0 run that moved the Pacers ahead 80-73 with 3:40 left in the third quarter. Indiana eventually took an 87-81 lead into the fourth.

Warren scored 18 points in the first nine minutes to help the Pacers to a 28-17 lead. They led by as many as 15 before taking a 34-24 advantage into the second quarter. Cook scored 11 points during a 3:22 span of the second quarter to help the Lakers turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

For self-reliant India, MSMEs and industries to be made import substitute, cost-effective: Gadkari

In order to make India self-reliant, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs and industries have to be made import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. As per a stud...

Lightning D Hedman out after apparent ankle injury

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left Saturdays game against the Philadelphia Flyers after an apparent right ankle injury in the first period and was ruled out by the team. Tracking back to defend a Flyers attack, Hedman flipped...

Man shoots sister 'for honour' in Pakistan's Karachi

A man shot his sister in the head for honour in Karachis Clifton area on Saturday, said the police. According to Dawn, the accused identified as Hasamin Qamar who shot his sister. The girl was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Cent...

Punjab Police busts another spurious liquor module, arrests two

The Punjab Police on Saturday busted another major spurious liquor module with the arrest of two persons from Majitha. The duo has been identified as Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh.Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh were following a P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020