Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jays rally late, clip Red Sox

Left-hander Anthony Kay pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Rowdy Tellez drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout in the eighth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 08:40 IST
Blue Jays rally late, clip Red Sox

Left-hander Anthony Kay pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Rowdy Tellez drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout in the eighth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. Kay (1-0) held Boston to two hits and no walks while striking out three to earn his second career victory. Toronto's winning run came against Red Sox right-hander Marcus Walden (0-1).

Anthony Bass earned his third save with a perfect ninth inning. Chase Anderson made the start in his Blue Jays debut after opening the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. The right-hander, acquired in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, allowed one run, one hit and two walks in three innings.

Boston starter Zack Godley threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three. The Red Sox scored in the second inning on an RBI single by Christian Vazquez that followed walks to Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland.

Toronto's Wilmer Font allowed a walk and a single in two-thirds of an inning before being replaced in the fourth by Kay. Font ended the inning by retiring Kevin Pillar on a comebacker after Pillar batted for struggling Andrew Benintendi. Boston's Josh Osich overcame an Bogaerts error in the top of the fifth that ended when Cavan Biggio lined into a double play to first.

Toronto's Phillips Valdez pitched around two singles and a walk in the top of the sixth that ended when Pillar threw out Travis Shaw at home on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s single to right. The Blue Jays tied the game in the seventh against Heath Hembree on Bo Bichette's double that scored Randal Grichuk. Hembree also allowed two walks, leaving the bases loaded for Ryan Brasier who ended the threat with a strikeout.

The Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the eighth with a walk, took third on Grichuk's one-out single and scored on a groundout to second by Tellez. Jordan Romano pitched around a walk and a stolen base in the bottom of the eighth.

The Blue Jays returned outfielder Billy McKinney to the taxi squad to make roster space for Anderson. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production: Rajnath Singh. PTI MPB DVDV

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production Rajnath Singh. PTI MPB DVDV...

Seven die in fire at COVID-19 hotel facility in India

At least seven people died after a massive fire broke out at a hotel that was being used as a COVID-19 facility in Indias southern Andhra Pradesh state early on Sunday, police said. Several people who were trapped and injured have been resc...

Suspension of IPL title sponsorship with Vivo just a blip, not a financial crisis: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has described the suspension of the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo as just a blip, dismissing talk that it might lead to a financial crisis. The BCCI and Vivo on Thursday deci...

State associations thank AIFF for organising state-specific Golden Baby Leagues' workshops

The All India Football Federation AIFF organised state-specific online workshops regarding Golden Baby Leagues, with participants from Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim taking part on Friday and Saturday, respectively. AIFF Executive Committee me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020