Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soler homers twice as Royals power past Twins

He worked out of further trouble but ended the third inning with 71 total pitches and his night was done. Nelson Cruz, who entered the game 7-for-21 with three home runs against Duffy, drew the Twins within one with a 437-foot homer to left center leading off the fourth.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 08:56 IST
Soler homers twice as Royals power past Twins

Jorge Soler hit two home runs-including a three-run shot in a six-run fourth inning-to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 9-6 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. The Royals hit three home runs in the fourth, the first time they had three in an inning since August of 2018 against the Chicago White Sox. Kansas City clinched its first series victory of the season.

Tyler Zuber (1-1) got the win for the Royals, allowing one run in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Trevor Rosenthal earned a four-out save, his third. Lewis Thorpe (0-1) took the loss, not retiring any of the three batters he faced in the fourth inning.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, making his 2020 debut, lasted just three innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Royals starter Danny Duffy had received a total of four runs of support in his first three starts but topped that early Saturday. Kansas City scored eight runs while he was in the game, but he still couldn't qualify for the win with just four innings of work, allowing four runs on five hits.

The Royals got to a rusty Odorizzi in the first. Ryan O'Hearn drove in Whit Merrifield with a single up the middle for a 1-0 lead. Odorizzi threw 29 pitches in the opening inning. Odorizzi settled down in the second, but he gave up a 440-foot home run to Soler leading off the third. He worked out of further trouble but ended the third inning with 71 total pitches and his night was done.

Nelson Cruz, who entered the game 7-for-21 with three home runs against Duffy, drew the Twins within one with a 437-foot homer to left center leading off the fourth. Duffy also served up a three-run homer to Byron Buxton. The Royals answered immediately with a six-run fourth. Nicky Lopez hit his first home run of the season off Thorpe. Cody Stashak relieved Thorpe and gave up Soler's second home run. Salvador Perez followed with his own monster shot, his third, which went 438 feet to left-center.

The Twins got runs back in the sixth on a single by Buxton and the seventh on a home run by Max Kepler, his fifth. Adalberto Mondesi manufactured a run in the seventh. He had an infield single, stole second and third, and scored on a wild pitch.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Koepka oozes confidence with history within reach

Brooks Koepkas unspectacular third-round 69 did little to diminish his confidence as he looks to pull off a historic three-peat at the PGA Championship on Sunday.Koepka, a big game hunter who saves his best golf for the sports biggest stage...

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production: Rajnath Singh.

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production Rajnath Singh....

Suspension of IPL title sponsorship with Vivo just a blip, not a financial crisis: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has described the suspension of the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo as just a blip, dismissing talk that it might lead to a financial crisis. The BCCI and Vivo on Thursday deci...

Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada fire, assures support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all possible support to Andhra Pradesh government, over Vijayawada hotel fire incident in which at least seven people died today morning. Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020