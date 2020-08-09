Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL has democratised cricket for many countries, says Ian Bishop

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has democratised cricket for many countries by providing players from smaller nations an opportunity to lock horns with the top cricketers in the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 11:07 IST
IPL has democratised cricket for many countries, says Ian Bishop
Indian Premier League logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has democratised cricket for many countries by providing players from smaller nations an opportunity to lock horns with the top cricketers in the game. Bishop was doing an Instagram Live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa and it was then that Bishop talked about the IPL.

"Look, the IPL certainly has democratised cricket for many countries who may not necessarily have had their players playing against the top cricketers. Sandeep Lamichhane (spinner from Nepal) is one example, the IPL has certainly challenged the game," Bishop told Mbangwa during the chat. During the interaction, Bishop also said as to how the West Indies ended up losing some big players as the administration did not fully understand the concept of T20 and how it provides financial security to players.

"In the West Indies, initially the administrators did not know the value of T20 cricket and as a result, it had a bad effect. We lost a few significant few players from West Indies for a period of time, and only now we see countries allowing its players to play the IPL," Bishop said. "We have missed so many important players and I think it has set back West Indies cricket a little bit, but I never will be envious of what a player is able to earn now to secure his financial future. I am happy to see these young guys have such security for their families," he added.

The IPL 2020 would be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10. The tournament will be played over 53 days and for the first time, the final will be held on a weekday (Tuesday). There will be 12 Windies players who would be playing in the IPL this year and they are -- Sherfane Rutherford (Mumbai Indians), Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals), Keemo Paul (Delhi Capitals), Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab), Nicholas Pooran (Kings XI Punjab), Sheldon Cotterell (Kings XI Punjab), Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Oshane Thomas (Rajasthan Royals), and Fabien Allen (SunRisers Hyderabad).

Last year, the IPL was won by Mumbai Indians after defeating Chennai Super Kings in the finals. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Jared Leto confirms lead role in Andy Warhol biopic

Actor Jared Leto will be essaying the role of revered artist Andy Warhol in an upcoming biopic. Leto made the revelation in an Instagram post over the weekend, celebrating Warhols 92nd birth anniversary.Yes its true I will be playing Andy W...

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

A team of researches has identified a potential therapeutic target for clogged arteries and other health risks that stem from an excess of harmful fats in the bloodstream. The results of the study led by Carnegies Meredith Wilson and Steve ...

Two killed after SUV overturns in MP

Two persons were killed and one was injured when their speeding SUV overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri city early Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims, aged between 17 and 20 years, were l...

Mutual funds folio count surges by 18 lakh in June qtr 

The mutual fund industry has added 18 lakh investor accounts in three months ended June 30, taking the total tally to 9.15 crore, amid volatile market conditions. A big chunk of this growth in folio generation is driven by digital platforms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020