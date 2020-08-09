Left Menu
Development News Edition

New-look Marlins face off against deGrom, Mets

The Marlins will look to win their third series in as many tries this season when they visit the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game set between the National League East rivals. Pablo Lopez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to become the first Marlins pitcher to make a second start this season.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 12:03 IST
New-look Marlins face off against deGrom, Mets
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

Despite not yet being one-sixth of the way through the season, the Miami Marlins are in the thick of a pennant race. What would be a better way to see how prepared they are for a postseason chase than by taking on the best pitcher in baseball? The Marlins will look to win their third series in as many tries this season when they visit the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game set between the National League East rivals.

Pablo Lopez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to become the first Marlins pitcher to make a second start this season. Miami, which didn't play from July 27 through Aug. 3 after 18 players tested positive for the coronavirus, is the first team in baseball history to start a different pitcher in each of the season's first nine games. The Mets will counter with two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.12), who is lined up to make his fourth start of the year.

The Marlins missed out on a chance to match the best nine-game start in franchise history Saturday night when their six-game winning streak was snapped as the Mets hit three homers in an 8-4 victory. Despite the loss, the Marlins remain atop the NL East and in a playoff race -- granted, it's a 60-game season in which 16 teams will qualify for the postseason -- barely 10 months removed from completing a 2019 campaign in which they went an NL-worst 57-105.

No matter how the pennant race was generated, Marlins manager Don Mattingly is excited his team is involved in it. "It's pennant race baseball -- it's the best," Mattingly said Saturday night. "Think about it: We're in August, and if you were in a normal season, you've already played a ton of games to get here. Every game would feel big. And that's what they feel like now."

There aren't many tasks bigger than trying to solve deGrom, who picked up where he left off last season. DeGrom, who is trying to become just the third pitcher -- after Hall of Famers Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson -- to win three straight Cy Young Awards -- has allowed just 12 baserunners in 17 innings while striking out 22 batters and regularly hitting 100 mph with his fastball. "He's just the complete package," Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said after deGrom earned his first win of the season on Monday when he allowed two runs over six innings in a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. "I'm kind of sick of talking about how good he is, but I'm glad he's on our team."

Lopez earned the win in his season debut Tuesday when the Marlins returned to action and he allowed two hits while striking out seven over five innings while earning the win in a 4-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. DeGrom is 9-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 22 starts against the Marlins.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Behind strong bullpen, Royals eye sweep of Twins

When the Kansas City Royals won the 2014 and 2015 American League pennants, they did it with a dominant bullpen. If they got a lead after six innings, the game was all-but decided. While the 2020 Royals havent seen the success of those two ...

NSFs should ask for more time to submit ministry questionnaire on age, tenure of office-bearers

The Indian Olympic Association wants the sports ministry to extend the deadline for submission of response to a questionnaire seeking age and tenure details of national sports federations office-bearers which is crucial to a case pending on...

Transcripts from retrieved black boxes to be available soon: DGCA on Kerala plane crash

Hours after the black boxes of the Air India Express flight, that crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on Friday, was brought to Delhi and kept at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA lab for examination, Director-General of DGCA Ani...

11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthans Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020