Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Former Real Madrid chief expects club to send Bale out on loan

Real Madrid may consider sending Welsh forward Gareth Bale out on loan and pay part of his salary to end the agony for both the player and the club amid their rift, the Spanish team's former president Ramon Calderon said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 12:47 IST
Soccer-Former Real Madrid chief expects club to send Bale out on loan

Real Madrid may consider sending Welsh forward Gareth Bale out on loan and pay part of his salary to end the agony for both the player and the club amid their rift, the Spanish team's former president Ramon Calderon said. The 31-year-old Bale has barely featured for Real in their run to the La Liga title when the campaign resumed after the COVID-19 stoppage and was subdued during their celebrations.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said that Bale, who reportedly earns 600,000 pounds ($782,460) a week, chose not to travel to their Champions League game against Manchester City on Friday because he did not want to play. "It's very sad. It's a pity to see a player like him in the stands... his skill and talent has not gone, he's still a good player who could be playing at a high level in any team," Calderon told the BBC.

"I think they'll have to find a solution to end this agony for the sake of both sides. If he doesn't want to reduce his salary, which would be understandable, they'll have to find another way. "The coach does not rely on him. If Zidane stays with Real, which I think is certain, then he (Bale) will have to find a new way... It wouldn't surprise me if they let him go on loan and pay part of the salary."

Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Bale divides opinion because of a perceived lack of commitment and a poor injury record. He seemed set for a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last year before the deal fell through. Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has previously dismissed talk the forward could leave on loan. He said last month that Bale, who has two years left on his contract, was "going nowhere."

($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus strongman president faces strong election challenge

Belarusians are voting on whether to grant their authoritarian president a sixth term in office, following a campaign marked by unusually strong demonstrations by opposition supporters frustrated with the countrys stumbling economy, politic...

Aces set to match up for Brewers, Reds

Sonny Gray has been simply stellar for the Cincinnati Reds during the early portion of this condensed season. Meanwhile, Brandon Woodruff has looked pretty solid for the Milwaukee Brewers. These two staff aces will match up Sunday afternoon...

Behind strong bullpen, Royals eye sweep of Twins

When the Kansas City Royals won the 2014 and 2015 American League pennants, they did it with a dominant bullpen. If they got a lead after six innings, the game was all but decided. While the 2020 Royals havent seen the success of those two ...

COVID-19: US-late night talk show hosts to make their way back to studios

CBS late-night show hosts, Stephen Colbert and James Corden are all set to re-start filming in studios on Monday, cited The Hollywood Reporter. The two of them have been filming The Late Show, and The Late Late Show from their respective ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020