ICC Board Meet: Nomination process, simple majority or 2/3rd on agenda

Finalising the nomination process to elect Shashank Manohar's successor as the next independent chairman of the world cricket body is the sole agenda for the ICC Board, which will meet virtually on Monday. That was precisely the reason why Director of Cricket Graeme Smith's open backing of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly didn't go down well with Nenzani.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 15:44 IST
Finalising the nomination process to elect Shashank Manohar's successor as the next independent chairman of the world cricket body is the sole agenda for the ICC Board, which will meet virtually on Monday. It is expected that the entire process irrespective of whether it's an election or unanimous selection will be over by four weeks.

"The meeting tomorrow only has nomination process in the agenda. Normally, it is a two week window that is provided for filing nominations," a senior board member told PTI on the condition of anonymity. Usually in ICC, a two-third majority is required but there could be a few board members who would want it to be a case of simple majority among 17 members. The 17 board members of ICC comprise of 12 Test playing nations, three associate nations (Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore), chairman (in this case interim) and independent director (Indra Nooyi of Pepsico).

ICC CEO Manu Sawhney is also a part of ICC Board but without voting right. A candidate can be nominated by a past or present director of ICC but it has to be seconded mandatorily by two current directors. Only then one can enter the election fray.

There have been discussions on whether the a former director nominating a an incumbent should remain valid or not. As far as the candidates are concerned, there are few names, including that of current interim chairman from Singapore Imran Khawaja, are doing rounds.

There is no unanimous candidate which is the reason, the announcement is taking long. Former ECB head Colin Graves is the frontrunner to replace Manohar while former Cricket West Indies boss Dave Cameron has also claimed that he has the numbers to contest the polls even though his own Cricket board is against him. Even Cricket South Africa's Chris Nenzani has expressed his interest. That was precisely the reason why Director of Cricket Graeme Smith's open backing of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly didn't go down well with Nenzani. CSA then made it clear that former skipper made the comments in his personal capacity.

Last but not the least, all eyes will be on Ganguly. It will be interesting to see if BCCI wants him at the global body. Also Ganguly's cooling off waiver plea is lying with the Supreme Court. The next date of the hearing is August 17.

Ganguly has time and again made clear that at 48, his best days as an administrator is ahead of him and he has time at his disposal. In case, he has to leave BCCI, the Indian board will not mind him at the pinnacle of global body.

