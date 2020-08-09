Left Menu
Bayern Munich were top-class: Hansi Flick after commanding win over Chelsea

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after the club secured a commanding win over Chelsea saying that his side delivered a "top-class" performance.

09-08-2020
Hansi Flick . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after the club secured a commanding win over Chelsea saying that his side delivered a "top-class" performance. Bundesliga champions trounced Chelsea 4-1 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie.

"I was very happy. We wanted to win and pick up from where we left off, and the team did that very well," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. "Chelsea have an exciting team with immense pace in attack, but we did brilliantly - the first 30 minutes were top-class. Chelsea didn't have a chance. What marks out this team is that they stand together on the pitch as a team. As a coaching staff, we exemplify that. I can't fault much today," he added.

Now, Bayern Munich will take on Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals on August 15 in Lisbon, Portugal. Flick further stated, "Now it's important that we recover and then fly to Portugal tomorrow. We'll prepare well and hope that we can show our strengths again. We want to bring intensity and our qualities into the game against Barcelona as well."

Robert Lewandowski had scored twice during the match while Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso netted one goal each to hand Bayern Munich a win. On the other hand, Barcelona had thrashed Napoli 3-1 at Camp Nou, winning on a 4-2 aggregate to proceed to the next round of the Champions League. (ANI)

