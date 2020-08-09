Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington activates LB Foster from PUP list

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Foster is in line to play Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL he sustained during organized team activities in May 2019. The activation of Foster comes two days after Washington cut running back Derrius Guice following a domestic violence arrest.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:17 IST
Washington activates LB Foster from PUP list

The Washington Football Team activated middle linebacker Reuben Foster from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Foster is in line to play Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL he sustained during organized team activities in May 2019.

The activation of Foster comes two days after Washington cut running back Derrius Guice following a domestic violence arrest. The Loudon County (Va.) Sheriff's Office charged the 23-year-old Guice with one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property Washington claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker in November 2018. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.

Foster, 26, spent the remainder of the 2018 season on the commissioner's exempt list. Foster has played in 16 of a possible 48 games in his career since being selected with the 31st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

'Real Heroes' who helped rescue AIE passengers in Quarantine

Unmindful of the heavy rains and COVID-19 fears, the Real Heroes-- the local people, who had rushed to rescue passengers of the Air India Express from Dubai that crashed while landing at the airport here on Friday night, have gone on quaran...

LIC to launch revival campaign for lapsed policies

To encourage continuation of risk cover in this difficult period, insurance behemoth LIC on Sunday said it will provide an opportunity for its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies. It has decided to launch a special revival campaig...

Lebanon explosion: European Commission pledges 30 million euros

The European Commission has pledged additional 30 million euros USD 35 million at an international donors conference for Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion. The EUs executive body said in a statement this comes on top of 33 million euros...

Falcons sign S Wilcox

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday. Wilcox was slated to play for the Falcons last season before sustaining a torn ACL in the opening workout of training camp.Wilcox, 29, played in 2018 with the Indiana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020