Washington activates LB Foster from PUP list

The Washington Football Team activated middle linebacker Reuben Foster from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Foster is in line to play Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL he sustained during organized team activities in May 2019.

The activation of Foster comes two days after Washington cut running back Derrius Guice following a domestic violence arrest. The Loudon County (Va.) Sheriff's Office charged the 23-year-old Guice with one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property Washington claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker in November 2018. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.

Foster, 26, spent the remainder of the 2018 season on the commissioner's exempt list. Foster has played in 16 of a possible 48 games in his career since being selected with the 31st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media