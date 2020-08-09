Left Menu
Max Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, becomes first non-Mercedes driver to win race in 2020

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen on Sunday won the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to become the first non-Mercedes driver to win a race in 2020.

ANI | Silverstone | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:00 IST
Max Verstappen (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter)

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen on Sunday won the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to become the first non-Mercedes driver to win a race in 2020. Verstappen defeated Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and polesitter Valtteri Bottas after an incredible display at Silverstone.

Verstappen had been the only driver in the top 10 to begin the race on the hard tyres. And after starting P4 - which became P3 by Turn 1, after he quickly passed the Racing Point of Nico Hulkenberg - he managed his pace brilliantly throughout the race, pressuring the Mercedes early on before taking the lead from Bottas with a brilliant move around Luffield, before racing to the finish for his first victory since Brazil last year - and Red Bull's first at Silverstone since 2012. Hamilton enjoyed a late-race surge, passing his teammate with two laps to go into Brooklands to claim second place - equalling the number of podium finishes of Michael Schumacher in the process - while it was the second time in three years that Bottas has failed to convert a Silverstone pole into a win, as he came home third.

Charles Leclerc was another driver to manage his tyres well, making a one-stop work to claim a fine P4, while teammate Sebastian Vettel could only manage P12, having spun on his own at the first corner of the race. Alex Albon took fifth for the second Red Bull, passing the Racing Point of Lance Stroll with a lap to go, Stroll ending up P6 ahead of stand-in teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who stopped late on for soft tyres.

Rounding out the top 10, Esteban Ocon was P8, ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris and the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat, who despite his lower starting position, finished one spot ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly to take his second point of the season. (ANI)

