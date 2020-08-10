Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, round five of the championship. (listed in current order): -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, Valtteri Bottas 3) Hamilton's 155th career podium equalled Michael Schumacher's record. He stays 30 points clear in the championship but Bottas, who started on pole, drops to third behind Verstappen. Mercedes struggled with tyre wear, with both drivers stopping twice.

- RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Alex Albon 5_

Verstappen's ninth win and first of the season lifted him to second overall. He started fourth on the grid but benefited from starting on the hard tyre, unlike those around him. Albon moved up from ninth on the grid. -

FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 4, Sebastian Vettel 12) Leclerc did a one-stop strategy from eighth on the grid. Vettel spun on the opening lap, dropping to last. He came out into traffic after his first pitstop and is now 13th overall in the standings. Ferrari move up from fourth, now two points clear of McLaren.

- MCLAREN (Lando Norris 9, Carlos Sainz 13)

Norris started 10th and struggled more than expected with tyres. Sainz was 12th on the grid, made a good start but was held up in his first pitstop with a wheelgun failure. -

RACING POINT (Lance Stroll 6, Nico Hulkenberg 7) Stand-in Hulkenberg started third, in his first race for nine months, but had to make three pitstops due to tyre wear. Stroll started and finished sixth. Racing Point were docked 15 points earlier in the week after a Renault protest was upheld but are now back in front of the French team.

- RENAULT (Esteban Ocon 8, Daniel Ricciardo 14)

Ocon had a three place grid penalty but rose six places to bank some important points. Ricciardo started fifth but spun on lap 31. -

ALPHATAURI (Daniil Kvyat 10, Pierre Gasly 11) Kvyat said 10th was the most the team could have hoped for after he started 16th. Gasly suffered from heavy blistering on his tyres.

- ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 15, Antonio Giovinazzi 17)

Alfa filled the top three places in the first world championship race at Silverstone in 1950 but started from the back row this time and never looked close to a point. -

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 16, Kevin Magnussen retired) Magnussen was the only retirement of the race, on lap 45 in the pits due to tyre vibrations. He also collected a five second penalty after a clash with Latifi.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 18, Nicholas Latifi 19)

Russell started 15th, Latifi 18th. Both did three stops due to tyre blistering.