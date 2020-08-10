Left Menu
Moreland's second HR lifts Red Sox over Jays

Mitch Moreland's second home run of the game, a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, gave the Boston Red Sox a 5-3 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

Updated: 10-08-2020 02:25 IST
Mitch Moreland's second home run of the game, a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, gave the Boston Red Sox a 5-3 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. It was the sixth homer of the season for Moreland, who also hit a solo shot in the second as the Red Sox won the rubber match of the three-game series.

Rafael Devers also hit a solo homer for Boston. Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette hit solo homers for the Blue Jays.

Toronto reliever Thomas Hatch (0-1) walked Xander Bogaerts with two out in the ninth before Moreland's blast to center won it. Matt Barnes (1-1) pitched a perfect top of the ninth with two strikeouts.

Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out six in six innings. Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi matched his career best with 10 strikeouts in allowing three runs and six hits in six innings.

Biggio answered Moreland's first blast with his fourth homer of the season in the third inning. Shoemaker helped the Red Sox with two errors that led to one run in the bottom of the third.

Jackie Bradley Jr. led off with a single and took second on a sacrifice by Tzu-Wei Lin, who was safe at first on Shoemaker's fielding error. The pitcher then threw wildly to second for his second error on a comebacker by Alex Verdugo, allowing Bradley to score. Shoemaker escaped the inning with a shallow fly out and a double play grounder.

Toronto tied the game in the fourth on a double by Teoscar Hernandez and an RBI single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bichette's second homer this season led off the sixth and gave Toronto a 3-2 lead.

Devers tied the game on his second homer of the season with one out in the sixth. Boston's Austin Brice pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam in the seventh inning and then struck out the side in the eighth.

Ryan Borucki struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh. Hatch struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

