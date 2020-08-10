Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Pressure takes its toll but China's Li enjoys the experience

China's Li Haotong says he struggled to deal with the pressure of leading a major championship but is confident the experience will hold him in good stead as he continues his pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:08 IST
Golf-Pressure takes its toll but China's Li enjoys the experience
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's Li Haotong says he struggled to deal with the pressure of leading a major championship but is confident the experience will hold him in good stead as he continues his pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory. Li fired rounds of 67 and 65 to take the halfway lead at the PGA Championship, becoming the first mainland Chinese golfer to top the leaderboard in any round of a men's major.

But rounds of 73 and 69 over the weekend dropped him down to 17th on six-under-par, seven shots behind champion Collin Morikawa. "Saturday was very stressful ever since I woke up... since I've never been there before," said Li. "I just felt super tired, not because of practice, but today I felt like everything was released.

"I played really well until 16, missed a short birdie putt, and 18, I just want to go aggressive, try to make a birdie, and went a little bit left (into a penalty area). Yeah, it's great experience." Li's best effort at a major remains the third-place finish he achieved at the British Open in 2017.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Gasol guides Raptors to No. 2 seed in East; Phillies entrust Nola with getting win versus Braves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rays seek first road win against Red SoxThe Tampa Bay Rays hope their second road trip of the season turns out better than the first. The Rays open a 10-game trip Monday, starting with a ...

Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain, who has represented the national team in five ODIs, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 38-year-old, who had undergone four months of intense treatment including a surgery for brain tu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares climb as China industrial data offers hope for coronavirus recovery

European shares rose on Monday as industrial activity in China gained strength, another sign of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that added to hopes the global economy would also return to health. The broader Euro STOXX 600 rose 0.6, ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma to star in romantic-comedy 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are set to team up for the first time in filmmaker Kushan Nandys next, titled Jogira Sara Ra RaThe romantic-comedy reunites Nawazuddin and Kushan after their 2017 action-thriller Babumoshai Bandookb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020