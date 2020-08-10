Rugby-Super Rugby Aotearoa to end with a sellout, say Blues

The Auckland Blues said on Monday their clash with Canterbury Crusaders in the final match of New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition has already been sold out. Blues chief executive Andrew Hore confirmed all 43,236 tickets for Sunday's game at Eden Park have been snapped up despite the Crusaders already wrapping up the title at the weekend with a 32-22 win over the Otago Highlanders.

All five of the country's Super Rugby teams have reported an increase in crowd numbers, providing a welcome boost for their finances after the COVID-19 shutdown.