Soccer-Atletico suspend training ahead of Champions League trip due to COVID-19 cases

Atletico Madrid have cancelled their final training session ahead of their trip to Lisbon for the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament due to two members of the squad testing positive for COVID-19, a club spokesman said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:30 IST
Atletico Madrid have cancelled their final training session ahead of their trip to Lisbon for the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament due to two members of the squad testing positive for COVID-19, a club spokesman said. Atletico were due to travel to the Portuguese capital on Monday but the spokesman said all plans had been put on hold until they learned the results of the latest tests players and staff underwent on Monday.

The club, who are due to play RB Leipzig in a quarter-final clash on Thursday, announced on Sunday that two members of the squad had tested positive for the virus following tests on Saturday, without naming them. Spanish media said the positive cases were players.

Atletico did not register any positive cases for the virus when La Liga re-started in June after a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic as the top-flight was successfully completed without any major incidents. But mass positive tests at Madrid side Fuenlabrada last month threw the finale of the second division season into chaos, while cases across the country have continued to rise, with 1,895 cases being reported by the health ministry last Friday.

