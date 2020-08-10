Athletics can grow further in post COVID-19 world: Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Monday claimed that more people took to running to stay fit during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, something his sport can capitalize on once the world is back to being normal. Coe said athletics can benefit from the new-found habit of more people taking to walking and running and his sport will try to build on it to broaden its base.

"We are uniquely placed to help local, regional, and national health objectives. Research has shown that throughout the lockdown, more people are exercising than before. Some research even says there is an 80 percent increase at the global exercise pattern," he said at an online media seminar organized by Asian Athletics Federation. "Athletics is the main beneficiary because people are doing exercise through running or walking. That is a very big asset. We will not take it for granted but will try to build on it in the post-pandemic period. We will be allowing more young people access to our sport," he added. He said that athletics is one of the better-placed sports amid the pandemic in terms of communication and engagement among the officials as well as the athletes.

"As we come out of the pandemic, the world will be a complicated place. I believe our sport is stronger, better connected, communicating better, more creative, and more ingenious. We will come out stronger and with more fortitude than ever before." The 63-year-old Coe said that during the lockdown period, his organization has been able to bring in three partners on the table, including two from the commercial world. He also mentioned about the tie-up with Parkrun Global Limited, a UK-based charity that organizes runs at weekends and leisure time. Coe, a double Olympic gold medallist at 1500m, also made it clear that his organization is committed to ensuring Russia complies with the sanctions imposed on it for mass doping.

"Russia has been a big challenge confronted by our sport in the last five years. I hope (we have) now agreed on a fresh reinstatement process. "We are still very committed to ensuring that they (Russia) meet the sanction that was agreed to. We have a reinstatement program that allows us to be absolutely comfortable. We have a credible reinstatement report and hopefully, we can make further progress." The World Athletics Council in its July 30 meeting had decided to expel the Russian Federation (RusAF) from membership if it does not make the outstanding payments of a USD 5 million fine and USD 1.31 million in costs before August 15. The Russian Federation has been suspended for nearly five years over mass doping, and missed a July 1 deadline to pay millions of dollars to World Athletics as a fine for breaching anti-doping rules.