Eagles LB Brown retires unexpectedly at 26

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Jatavis Brown, an offseason signee, on the reserve/retired list after his unexpected retirement on Sunday. He was expected to compete for a starting linebacker spot. Neither Brown nor the Eagles announced a reason for his retirement.

Updated: 10-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:02 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Jatavis Brown, an offseason signee, on the reserve/retired list after his unexpected retirement on Sunday. Brown, 26, was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the franchise, he played in 56 games (23 starts), making 265 tackles (14 for loss) and adding three forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

In March, he signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract, which included $550,000 in guaranteed money. He was expected to compete for a starting linebacker spot. Neither Brown nor the Eagles announced a reason for his retirement.

