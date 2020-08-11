MLB-Cardinals, Tigers doubleheader postponed for 'additional testing'

Major League Baseball (MLB) said a double-header set for Thursday in Detroit between the Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed, citing the need for additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine. Players and staff members from the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, prompting the postponement of games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the league also postponed a series between St. Louis and Detroit last week.

The latest delay comes amid upheaval within the MLB's truncated 60-game season, which started last month only to have games involving at least eight teams postponed. Members of the Miami Marlins have also tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the season.

The league has issued new guidance to teams restricting traveling parties and mandating broader use of face coverings in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.