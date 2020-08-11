Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB-Cardinals, Tigers doubleheader postponed for 'additional testing'

Players and staff members from the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, prompting the postponement of games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the league also postponed a series between St. Louis and Detroit last week. The latest delay comes amid upheaval within the MLB's truncated 60-game season, which started last month only to have games involving at least eight teams postponed.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:23 IST
MLB-Cardinals, Tigers doubleheader postponed for 'additional testing'

Major League Baseball (MLB) said a double-header set for Thursday in Detroit between the Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed, citing the need for additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine. Players and staff members from the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, prompting the postponement of games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the league also postponed a series between St. Louis and Detroit last week.

The latest delay comes amid upheaval within the MLB's truncated 60-game season, which started last month only to have games involving at least eight teams postponed. Members of the Miami Marlins have also tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the season.

The league has issued new guidance to teams restricting traveling parties and mandating broader use of face coverings in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

KCR slams Andhra govt for 'making fuss' over projects being constructed in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government for making a meaningless, baseless and unnecessary fuss over the projects being constructed in the Telangana. The Chief Minister has decided that for the...

UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections

The UN envoy for Guinea-Bissau said Monday the political crisis and the parliamentary paralysis following elections this year have left the impoverished West African nation in a fragile state as the United Nations prepares to end its peace-...

Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run sevent...

US announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial 5G deployment. With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will impro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020