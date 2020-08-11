Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

Left Menu
JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Goodrum's homer was his third this season. The White Sox got on the board in the seventh when Mendick blasted a triple and scored on an Adam Engel groundout.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:48 IST
JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones' homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run seventh in Detroit's fourth straight win. Jeimer Candelario added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Six Detroit pitchers combined to hold down the White Sox, who have lost five of their last six while scoring just 11 runs during that span. Daniel Norris (1-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to get the victory. Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who is on an innings limit, gave up three hits while tossing three scoreless innings.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. Danny Mendick had three hits and scored Chicago's run. First baseman Jose Abreu departed in the eighth with right hip soreness. Detroit first baseman C.J. Cron left the game in the fourth inning after injuring his left knee while attempting to field a Mendick grounder.

The Tigers broke the scoreless deadlock with a run in the fourth. Goodrum led off with a single and advanced on Miguel Cabrera's one-out walk. After a fielder's choice, Candelario slapped an 0-2 pitch to right for an opposite-field double to bring in Goodrum. Goodrum gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the sixth when he blasted a hanging breaking pitch over the left-field wall. Goodrum's homer was his third this season.

The White Sox got on the board in the seventh when Mendick blasted a triple and scored on an Adam Engel groundout. Detroit more than matched that with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Candelario led off with a triple and scored on Victor Reyes' single.

With two out and one on, Jones ripped a base hit into center field. Adam Engel tried to make the catch but the ball bounced past him and rolled to the wall while the speedy Jones circled the bases. The last time a Tiger hit an inside-the-park homer was August 22, 2017, when Nick Castellanos did it against the New York Yankees.

--Field Level Media

