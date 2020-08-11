Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter Milan beats Leverkusen 2-1 to reach Europa League semi

Inter last played a European semifinal on its way to the Champions League title in 2010. “We are growing but we have to learn to kill games off when we have the chances to do it, and we didn't tonight," Lukaku said.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 11-08-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:21 IST
Inter Milan beats Leverkusen 2-1 to reach Europa League semi

Romelu Lukaku scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan defeated a tenacious Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to reach the Europa League semifinals. Lukaku was the driving force from the start, imposing himself on the game and disrupting the Leverkusen defense to keep Inter in the hunt for its first trophy in nine years. Inter last played a European semifinal on its way to the Champions League title in 2010.

“We are growing but we have to learn to kill games off when we have the chances to do it, and we didn't tonight," Lukaku said. “Now we have time to recover physically and prepare for another great game.” When Nicolo Barella gave Inter the lead in the 15th minute it was off a rebound from a shot of Lukaku's which had been blocked. Six minutes later, Lukaku scored after a link up with Ashley Young, even though he was falling as he hit the shot while battling a defender. Just as Inter threatened to overwhelm Leverkusen, the German team kept itself in the game. Kai Havertz played a one-two with Kevin Volland and fired the ball past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to cut the gap to a single goal four minutes after Lukaku scored.

A video review stopped Inter extending its lead, overturning a penalty given for handball against Leverkusen left back Daley Sinkgraven. Leverkusen pushed hard to level in the second half but that opened up chances for Inter and Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was called on to make repeated saves. The game could prove to be Havertz's last for Leverkusen. He has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea and Leverkusen previously said it would hold off on any transfers for the duration of the Europa League campaign.

For Leverkusen it was another near miss in a season filled with them. Leverkusen missed out on a Champions League spot on the last day of the Bundesliga and lost the German Cup final to Bayern Munich last month. “It's a shame that we couldn't take that final step,” right back Lars Bender said. “We gave everything.” Inter plays Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel in the semifinals on Aug. 17. The Ukrainian and Swiss clubs play their quarterfinal on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahat Indori admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Renowned poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old lyricist shared the information on Twitter today and explained that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He...

Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties

- Q1 FY2021 Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties The Company plans to double IPA Capacity from 30,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA Consolidated Revenues at Rs. 681 crore, Consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 188...

Karnataka industrialist celebrates house warming with wife's silicon wax statue

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function in Koppal with his wife Madhavis silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream hom...

Entertainment News Roundup: Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels relatively wellSpanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020