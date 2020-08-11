Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres' parade of pitchers holds down Dodgers

Eric Hosmer delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth inning for the Padres, who won for the third time in the past four games. Right-hander Luis Perdomo started and went one inning for the Padres, giving up the Dodgers' lone run on a Cody Bellinger RBI single.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:25 IST
Padres' parade of pitchers holds down Dodgers

Austin Hedges hit a home run and Cal Quantrill threw three innings of scoreless relief Monday as the San Diego Padres capped their first visit of the season to Los Angeles with a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. Eric Hosmer delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth inning for the Padres, who won for the third time in the past four games.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo started and went one inning for the Padres, giving up the Dodgers' lone run on a Cody Bellinger RBI single. He was followed by lefty Matt Straham, who tossed two innings. Quantrill (2-0) took over and offered a bit of length by giving up two hits and no walks while striking out three. Relievers Craig Stammen, Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz took it the rest of the way, each with a hitless inning. Pomeranz pitched the ninth inning for his third save as the Dodgers finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

One game after they waited until the seventh inning to score a run while rallying for a 6-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers looked primed for a solid offensive day when they took a 1-0 lead in the first. Joc Pederson walked against Perdomo, Mookie Betts hit a single, and three batters into the game, Bellinger delivered a run-scoring single to right field off the glove of first baseman Hosmer. Perdomo escaped that jam without further damage, which was impressive enough, until Quantrill pulled off an even bigger escape act in the fourth. The first three batters Quantrill faced all reached base as Justin Turner and Max Muncy singled before Chris Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Quantrill then struck out Matt Beaty and got Edwin Rios to line into an unassisted double play to Hosmer.

Hedges' line-drive home run to center field, his first of the season, came in the fifth inning off Dodgers starter Dustin May, who had given up three hits to that point. The Dodgers extended their rookie pitcher into the sixth, when he walked two batters but had two outs while facing Hosmer. The veteran left-handed hitter then poked a single to left field on an 0-2 pitch to bring home Trent Grisham.

May (1-1) gave up two runs on five hits over six innings with two walks and two strikeouts. The visit by the Padres was the Dodgers' eighth home game but the first time they faced a team in their own park other than the Giants.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre tells SC that trial of 4G internet service to be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division after Aug 15.

Centre tells SC that trial of 4G internet service to be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division after Aug 15....

Prez Kovind lauds Naidu for completing three years as VP

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday complimented Venkaiah Naidu on completing three years of the vice presidency, saying his public conduct is always guided by an innate impulse to reach out to the last person in the queue to build an incl...

Users in India can create virtual visiting cards on Google Search

Google on Tuesday launched a new feature which allows users in India to create People Cards, which are like virtual visiting cards, making it easier for them to build an online presence and discover others. The India-first feature, which ha...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020