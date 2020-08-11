Left Menu
Development News Edition

McCullers pitches Astros past Giants

Michael Brantley delivered the biggest swing of the frame with his bloop two-run double that landed just inside the left-field line and scored Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick, who reached base via an interference call on Giants catcher Chadwick Tromp. Bregman, who walked to push Reddick into scoring position, later scored on a fielder's choice grounder to Solano, whose errant throw home handcuffed Tromp and upped the Houston lead to 4-0.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:52 IST
McCullers pitches Astros past Giants
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lance McCullers carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and the host Houston Astros parlayed a four-run third inning into a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. McCullers (2-1), roughed up for a career-high-tying eight runs in his previous start, pitched effectively and efficiently. He induced 13 ground-ball outs while throwing 59 of his 86 pitches for strikes. The utilization of his repertoire -- sinkers, knuckle curveballs and changeups -- flummoxed the Giants, despite McCullers recording just 10 swinging strikes on the night.

It wasn't until Giants third baseman Donovan Solano roped a one-out double just under the glove of third baseman Alex Bregman in the seventh that McCullers surrendered a hit. Solano, who endured a difficult night in the field, extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games. McCullers recovered to retire Brandon Belt and Wilmer Flores to cap his sterling outing. McCullers did not issue a walk and allowed just one other baserunner, plunking Austin Slater to open the third.

The Astros snapped a five-game losing skid by taking advantage of the Giants' ragged defense. Leading 1-0 courtesy of an opposite-field, a run-scoring single by Carlos Correa in the second, the Astros had four consecutive baserunners reach with one out in the third against Giants right-hander Logan Webb (1-1). Michael Brantley delivered the biggest swing of the frame with his bloop two-run double that landed just inside the left-field line and scored Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick, who reached base via an interference call on Giants catcher Chadwick Tromp.

Bregman, who walked to push Reddick into scoring position, later scored on a fielder's choice grounder to Solano, whose errant throw home handcuffed Tromp and upped the Houston lead to 4-0. Brantley scored the fourth run when Correa beat out another fielder's choice ground ball. Slater smacked his third home run in the eighth off Astros reliever, Josh James. The Giants, who brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, fell to 2-6 on their current 10-game road trip and have dropped six consecutive games in Houston.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-prof Saibaba seeks parole, HC issues notice to Maha govt

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an application filed by Delhi Universitys former professor G N Saibaba for emergency parole to attend the post-funeral rituals of his late mothe...

TheHomeOffice.in solving all your work from home woes

With the surge of pandemic lifestyle changes, the once adored Work From Home option has now become a strain to working professionals physical and mental wellbeing. Bengaluru based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to c...

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after states former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the partys high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok ...

Plus500 unveils new share buyback as profit surges six-fold

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd posted on Tuesday a six-fold surge in first-half profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis and also announced a 67.3 million share buyback plan.Plus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020