Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Abusive coaches must be banned from Games, says former skater Yu

"The IOC needs to do more, especially when they are the ones profiting the most from what athletes around the world endure," Yu, who won gold in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, told the South China Morning Post. "Not every athlete who's abused is an Olympian.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:03 IST
Olympics-Abusive coaches must be banned from Games, says former skater Yu

Former Singapore figure skater Jessica Shuran Yu has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to stop the culture of abuse in sport, and to ban abusive coaches from the Olympic Games. Yu, who was born and raised in China, last month went public with the abuse she and others had suffered while training in that country.

Athletes in Britain, New Zealand and France have also complained about abuse and Yu, 20, says the IOC needs to step in and help protect vulnerable athletes. "The IOC needs to do more, especially when they are the ones profiting the most from what athletes around the world endure," Yu, who won gold in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, told the South China Morning Post.

"Not every athlete who's abused is an Olympian. However, we've all dreamed of going to the Olympics – it's what we falsely believed we needed to endure the abuse for. "The IOC has the power to make a change in this broken system. If they cared about us athletes as people and not just the profit, they would adopt a strict no tolerance mindset towards abuse."

Yu said Singapore, the country she competed for internationally, was committed to bringing about real change but questioned whether China would do the same. "A lot of different things would have to happen in order to bring about effective change within China," she added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-prof Saibaba seeks parole, HC issues notice to Maha govt

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an application filed by Delhi Universitys former professor G N Saibaba for emergency parole to attend the post-funeral rituals of his late mothe...

TheHomeOffice.in solving all your work from home woes

With the surge of pandemic lifestyle changes, the once adored Work From Home option has now become a strain to working professionals physical and mental wellbeing. Bengaluru based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to c...

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after states former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the partys high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok ...

Plus500 unveils new share buyback as profit surges six-fold

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd posted on Tuesday a six-fold surge in first-half profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis and also announced a 67.3 million share buyback plan.Plus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020