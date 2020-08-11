MLB roundup: Trout, Angels end Athletics' win streak

Mike Trout homered twice, singled twice, and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 comeback victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's second homer and seventh of the season came in the bottom of the eighth inning, snapping a 9-9 tie and helping end Oakland's nine-game winning streak.

The Angels trailed 9-4 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before rallying with three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth. Los Angeles matched its season-high with 10 runs and also got home runs from Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani among their 14 hits. Oakland got a big night from third baseman Matt Chapman, who homered twice, tripled and drove in six runs -- all in the first four innings. The Angels' bullpen, however, shut out the A's after the fourth.

Phillies 13, Braves 8 Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper socked a three-run homer, and host Philadelphia routed Atlanta.

J.T. Realmuto homered and knocked in three runs while Roman Quinn (three hits) and Jean Segura each went deep for the Phillies. Philadelphia compiled at least four home runs and 10 runs in the first two innings for the first time in franchise history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-1) tossed eight strong innings, giving up two hits and one run and striking out 10 against one walk. Travis d'Arnaud homered and doubled, and Johan Camargo and Austin Riley also hit home runs for the Braves.

Nationals 16, Mets 4 Asdrubal Cabrera homered twice, doubled twice and drove in five runs as Washington rapped out 17 hits in pounding host New York.

Juan Soto and Trea Turner socked two-run homers for Washington, which had dropped three straight games and was losing 5-2 to Baltimore on Sunday when rain forced the game to be suspended in the top of the sixth inning. Benefitting from the support was Patrick Corbin (2-0), who sailed through six stress-free innings, allowing five hits and two runs, one earned. He walked two and fanned four. Steven Matz (0-3) saw his ERA soar to 8.20. He was rocked for eight hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings, walking none and whiffing five.

Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 8 David Peralta and Ketel Marte had four hits apiece, Kole Calhoun homered and doubled, and Arizona beat Colorado in Denver.

Nick Ahmed had three hits, scored three times and stole two bases, and Christian Walker added two hits for the Diamondbacks. Alex Young (1-0) pitched two innings for the win, and Archie Bradley earned his fourth save. Charlie Blackmon had four hits to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and raise his batting average to a major-league-best .484. Nolan Arenado also had four hits, and Trevor Story and Chris Owings homered for the Rockies.

Padres 2, Dodgers 1 Austin Hedges hit a home run and Cal Quantrill threw three innings of scoreless relief as San Diego capped its first visit of the season to Los Angeles with a victory.

Eric Hosmer delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth inning for the Padres, who won for the third time in the past four games. Luis Perdomo started and went one inning for the Padres, giving up the Dodgers' lone run on a Cody Bellinger RBI single. He was followed by Matt Strahm, who tossed two innings. Quantrill (2-0) took over and offered a bit of length by giving up two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Tigers 5, White Sox 1 JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as host Detroit topped slumping Chicago.

Jones' homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run seventh in Detroit's fourth straight win. Jeimer Candelario added two hits, a run and an RBI. Six Detroit pitchers combined to hold down the White Sox, who have lost five of their last six while scoring just 11 runs during that span. Daniel Norris (1-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to get the victory.

Twins 4, Brewers 2 Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam and Randy Dobnak won his third consecutive start as visiting Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

Dobnak (3-1) held the Brewers to one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. Keston Hiura homered and had two hits to lead the Brewers' offense. Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter over five innings.

Mariners 10, Rangers 2 Kyle Seager hit a grand slam, and Kyle Lewis blasted a three-run shot as Seattle routed Texas in the opener of a three-game series between the American League West rivals in Arlington, Texas.

Seattle starter Justin Dunn (1-1) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for his first major league win. Dunn walked three and struck out two, leaving after the sixth inning with a 9-2 lead. After scoring a combined 10 runs in their past four games, three of them losses, the Mariners ripped three home runs in their first-ever game in the Rangers' new ballpark. Rangers starter Kyle Gibson (0-2) surrendered four runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Gibson gave up Lewis' home run in the fifth that pushed Seattle into a 4-2 lead. Jimmy Herget, the third Texas pitcher, allowed Seager's grand slam in the sixth.

Rays 8, Red Sox 7 Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits, and Tampa Bay won at Boston.

Kiermaier had three RBIs and two stolen bases, and Michael Perez drove in a pair as the Rays won for the fourth time in their past five games. Margot, Kiermaier, and Perez combined to go 8-for-13 from the bottom third of the lineup to lead a 16-hit Tampa Bay attack. Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Arauz had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Red Sox, who lost for the second time in their past three games.

Astros 6, Giants 4 Lance McCullers carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and host Houston parlayed a four-run third inning into a win over San Francisco.

McCullers (2-1), roughed up for a career-high-tying eight runs in his previous start, pitched effectively and efficiently. He induced 13 ground-ball outs while throwing 59 of his 86 pitches for strikes. He did not issue a walk and allowed just one other baserunner, plunking Austin Slater to open the third. Leading 1-0 courtesy of an opposite-field, run-scoring single by Carlos Correa in the second, the Astros had four consecutive baserunners reach with one out in the third against Logan Webb (1-1). Michael Brantley delivered the biggest swing of the frame with his bloop two-run double that landed just inside the left-field line.