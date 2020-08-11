Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 64, shares lead at US Men’s Amateur

Aman Gupta, a 21-year-old American youngster of Indian origin, made the most of a last-minute entry into the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship by shooting a bogey-free 64, taking a share of the first round lead at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

PTI | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:09 IST
Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 64, shares lead at US Men’s Amateur
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aman Gupta, a 21-year-old American youngster of Indian origin, made the most of a last-minute entry into the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship by shooting a bogey-free 64, taking a share of the first-round lead at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Four days before the event, Gupta did not have a confirmed place in the field. Gupta, who is from Oklahoma State University got into the tournament when World No. 2 amateur Ricky Castillo withdrew. On Monday, Gupta fired a bogey-free seven-under 64 at Par-71 Bandon Trails, to share the lead with McClure Messner, who also shot 64 but at Par-72 Bandon Dunes.

"I thought I had a very good chance (of getting into the field), and Friday afternoon when (the USGA's) Robbie Z(alzneck) called me and told me I was in, that was a huge relief," said Gupta, who was already on-site at Bandon Dunes and had undergone all the COVID-19 testing protocols. "But I still have a tournament to play, so the preparation was just the same as normal." Interestingly, the top Indian amateur, Rayhan Thomas, a freshman, who was born in Dubai, also plays for Oklahoma State University. With a field of 264 players for the 36-hole stroke play, post which the top-64 will move into match play segment at Bandon Dunes. The stroke-play segment is played over two courses at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

His 64 with seven birdies and no bogeys broke the course record at Bandon Trails. Messner's 64 missed the Bandon Dunes record by one shot. It was also the only bogey-free round of the day. "I got a new putter on Friday, and it worked out pretty well. I think I had 11 putts on the front nine, so made it pretty easy on myself," added Gupta, who is from Concord, NC, on his success on the greens.

Gupta, playing in the morning, took advantage of early tee time when the winds were still benign. He had seven birdies over his first nine holes for a stunning 29 and then played even-par golf on the second nine. Meissner is coming off a playoff victory in the Southern Amateur in mid-July, where Gupta was T-13. Meissner started more than an hour later than Gupta and although the winds gradually increased during the round, the Texas native never felt uncomfortable. He went out in 4-under 31 and then closed with birdies on three of his last four holes, including a 5-footer on the par-5 finishing hole.

Defending champion Andy Ogletree, vying to become the first player to win consecutive U.S. Amateur titles since Tiger Woods (1994-96), opened with a 74 at Bandon Trails, while 2019 runner-up John Augenstein posted a 2-under 70 at Bandon Dunes.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...

Treat as representation plea seeking guidelines for certification of products claiming to kill COVID virus: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to treat as a representation a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to formulate guidelines for testing and certification of products claiming to kill the COVID-19 vi...

Post surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical; he is on ventilator support: Hospital.

Post surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical he is on ventilator support Hospital....

Opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya denies being forced out of Belarus

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya on Tuesday denied being forced to leave Belarus, contradicting comments from her campaign team, and said the decision to leave had been very difficult.I made a very difficult decision. Its a decision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020