Veteran sports scribe GK Menon dead

Veteran sports journalist GK Menon died in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday morning. He was 93 and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

He worked with the Indian Express and The Times of India and ended his freelance career in the early 1990s. Menon played cricket at the club level and also was an active member of the Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Dadar, central Mumbai.

He was manager of the 1952-53 Bombay University team which won the Rohinton Baria Trophy by beating Delhi in the final at Bengaluru. That side included future Test players like Chandu Patankar, Nari Contractor, Ramnath Kenny, Naren Tamhane and GR Sunderam. Menon was also instrumental in the emergence of former India pacer, late Ramakant Desai.