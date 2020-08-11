Left Menu
Mariners hope to keep bats alive against Rangers

The Seattle Mariners look to continue their sudden power surge when they square off against the homestanding Texas Rangers on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. After scoring a combined 10 runs in their past four games, three of those losses, the Mariners came alive against Texas on Monday, ripping three home runs in a 10-2 win in their first-ever game in the Rangers' new ballpark.

It was the first time the retractable roof had been open for a regular-season game at the stadium. The Mariners, who have won two straight, recorded 15 hits off six Texas pitchers, led by Kyle Lewis and Dylan Moore with three hits apiece. Moore also had a solo home run as every Seattle player had at least one hit.

The loss snapped a season-best three-game winning streak for the Rangers. Texas signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract on Monday and sent him to the team's alternate training site in what is expected to be a temporary assignment. Dietrich played with the Reds last year after six seasons in Miami. The Rangers are looking for some production out of their infielders, especially at second base.

"(Dietrich) brings a lot of energy, a lot of fight, a lot of grind," Texas manager Chris Woodward told mlb.com before Monday's game. "He's a left-handed bat who's good against righties, can play pretty much anywhere in the infield but short. I really like him at second and first." The Mariners made some roster moves as well prior to Monday's contest, which was the first of an eight-game road trip for Seattle. Most notable among the transactions was placing right-hander reliever Carl Edwards Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a flexor mass strain in his right forearm.

Edwards has appeared in five games in 2020, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. He garnered a save on Aug. 5 in his most recent showing. Mariners manager Scott Servais told the Seattle Times that Edwards' strain is "mild" and said he thought Edwards could return in a few weeks.

"He'll probably just be a couple weeks down, though a couple weeks in a year like this is a big deal," Servais said. "Hopefully, he won't be out too long. He was throwing the ball really well." The Mariners recalled right-hander Bryan Shaw to take Edwards' spot on the active roster.

Texas will send left-hander Mike Minor to the mound on Tuesday. Minor (0-3, 6.89 ERA) is 4-4 with a 4.73 ERA in nine career starts and three relief appearances against the Mariners. He has enjoyed most of his success versus Seattle in the past two seasons, when he's forged a 3-1 mark with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in four starts. The Mariners will counter with left-hander Marco Gonzales, Seattle's erstwhile No. 1 starter. Gonzales (2-1, 3.06) held the Los Angeles Angels to three hits -- all solo homers -- in seven innings in his most recent outing. He is 5-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 10 career starts versus Texas.

--Field Level Media

