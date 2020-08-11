Left Menu
On this day in 2005: Shane Warne registered his 600th scalp in Test cricket

It was on August 11, 2005, when former Australian spinner Shane Warne registered his 600th scalp in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:37 IST
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne . Image Credit: ANI

It was on August 11, 2005, when former Australian spinner Shane Warne registered his 600th scalp in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the third Test of the 2005 Ashes against England at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Warne picked up his 600th wicket in Tests by dismissing England's Marcus Trescothick on the first day of the third Test. In the first innings, Warne managed to take four wickets and he ended up with th figures of 4-99 as England was bowled out for 444.

Australia was then bowled out for 302 and it was Warne who starred with the bat as he played a knock of 90, but his innings couldn't save the visitors from handing a 142-run lead. England in the second innings, then declared at 280/6, setting Australia a target of 423.

On the final day of the match, Australia skipper Ricky Ponting played a knock of 156 runs as the side managed to scrap away with a draw. The 2005 Ashes is still remembered as one of the best Test series ever, and in that five-match series, England had managed to regain the urn after defeating Australia 2-1.

Warne had an impeccable record in the Ashes as he picked up 195 wickets from just 36 matches and this is also the world record for the most wickets against an opponent in Tests. The spinner is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket as he finished his career with 708 scalps, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan.

He also played 194 ODIs for Australia and finished his career in the 50-over format with 293 wickets. He was a crucial member of the Australian 1999 World Cup final squad as he took 20 wickets in the tournament. In the final against Pakistan, Warne managed to take four wickets and finished with figures of 4-33. It remains the best bowling figures for a spinner in any World Cup final. (ANI)

