Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England players must raise game in Stokes' absence, says Sibley

Stokes has been ruled out of the two matches at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for family reasons and the England and Wales Cricket Board said he would shortly fly to New Zealand, the country of his birth. "He's a massive part of our team and one of the best players in the world but family comes first and we're supporting him with everything that is going on," Sibley told reporters ahead of the second test, which begins on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:09 IST
Cricket-England players must raise game in Stokes' absence, says Sibley

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be missed in the remaining two test matches against Pakistan and players must step up in the absence of the 29-year-old to add balance to the team, opening batsman Dom Sibley said on Tuesday. Stokes has been ruled out of the two matches at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for family reasons and the England and Wales Cricket Board said he would shortly fly to New Zealand, the country of his birth.

"He's a massive part of our team and one of the best players in the world but family comes first and we're supporting him with everything that is going on," Sibley told reporters ahead of the second test, which begins on Thursday. "We'll have to make do in his absence and people will have to step up."

England sealed an unlikely three-wicket victory in the first test after slumping to 117-5 at one point in their chase of 277 runs. "Winning the last game was brilliant and the balance of that side was the way we had it for the West Indies series. I'm not sure (who will come in for Stokes), I just train hard and do my thing to score as many runs as possible," Sibley added.

"It's going to be interesting to see what kind of wicket we've got in Southampton... the conditions at Manchester were more suitable to their attack than what they might get here. "They showed they have an impressive attack. They've got all the variety and the skills so we'll have to be at our best to be able to cope with them."

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council fined England paceman Stuart Broad 15% of his match fee for breaching its code of conduct during the first test. Broad was found guilty of "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal."

The sanction was proposed by match referee Chris Broad, who happens to be the bowler's father.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nepal halves entry points for Indians, extends suspension of flights until Aug 31

Nepal has decided to halve the number of designated entry points for Indian nationals to 10 from the existing 20 and extended the suspension of domestic and international flights until August 31 due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the ...

Phalada Organic aims to become Rs 100 cr company by end of 2021

Bengaluru-based Phalada Organic Consumer Products on Tuesday said it aims to become a Rs 100 crore company by end of 2021 amid rise in demand for organic products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which sells about 145 products und...

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by Chinas ByteDance, is already und...

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020