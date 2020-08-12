Rays erupt in seventh again, rip Red Sox

Left Menu
The Rays had a two-run seventh Monday in the series opener to break open a 5-5 tie en route to an 8-7 win, then scored six times in the frame Tuesday while holding a 2-1 lead to put away the game and win their fourth straight. Mike Brosseau led off the game with a homer, added a double and finished 2-for-3 with two runs, while Yandy Diaz (two RBIs) and Manuel Margot each had two hits.

Updated: 12-08-2020 08:48 IST
The visiting Tampa Bay Rays scored six runs in their second straight decisive seventh inning in an 8-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The Rays had a two-run seventh Monday in the series opener to break open a 5-5 tie en route to an 8-7 win, then scored six times in the frame Tuesday while holding a 2-1 lead to put away the game and win their fourth straight.

Mike Brosseau led off the game with a homer, added a double and finished 2-for-3 with two runs, while Yandy Diaz (two RBIs) and Manuel Margot each had two hits. Hunter Renfroe added a two-run double in the big inning for the Rays. Michael Chavis (triple), Andrew Benintendi and Jonathan Arauz had two hits each for Boston, which lost for the third time in four tries.

In his last time out, Boston starter Martin Perez fired five scoreless innings in beating the Rays 5-0 in a four-hitter Wednesday, but the visitors wasted little time in getting early revenge on Perez. Leadoff hitter Brosseau drove the sixth pitch from Perez into the Tampa Bay bullpen for a quick lead, but the inning was dampened when Rays opener Andrew Kittredge, who closed Monday night's win with a save, left the game with an injury after facing just two batters.

After Chavis' RBI single tied it in the home half of the second, Diaz drove in Brosseau for a 2-1 lead in the third. Perez (2-2) worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on just three hits, walking two and striking out five, but left trailing.

Facing reliever Austin Brice, Margot -- 4-for-4 with two doubles Monday -- grounded another two-bagger over third base in the seventh that rattled into Fenway Park's tight left-field corner, and Willy Adames scored all the way from first for a 3-1 lead. Pinch hitting for Brosseau, Brandon Lowe one-hopped a ground-rule double into the right field stands to score Margot, Diaz's infield single scored Mike Zunino, a passed ball plated Lowe and Renfroe stroked a two-run double to complete the six-run inning.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI single for Boston in the eighth. In his 20th big league appearance, Rays reliever John Curtiss (1-0) earned his first victory with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief.

