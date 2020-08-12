Left Menu
Balanced Kings top Pelicans in each team's penultimate game

Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 16, Nemanja Bjelica added 13, Harry Giles III had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Jabari Parker scored 12, and Buddy Hield scored 11 to lead the Kings (30-41), whose only two victories during the restart have come against the Pelicans. A combination of minor injuries and a desire to give younger players expanded playing time led New Orleans to sit starters Zion Williamson (knee), Brandon Ingram (knee), Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Derrick Favors as well as top reserve JJ Redick, who led the team with 31 points against San Antonio on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points as the Sacramento Kings defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-106, on Tuesday night near Orlando. Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 16, Nemanja Bjelica added 13, Harry Giles III had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Jabari Parker scored 12, and Buddy Hield scored 11 to lead the Kings (30-41), whose only two victories during the restart have come against the Pelicans.

A combination of minor injuries and a desire to give younger players expanded playing time led New Orleans to sit starters Zion Williamson (knee), Brandon Ingram (knee), Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Derrick Favors as well as top reserve JJ Redick, who led the team with 31 points against San Antonio on Sunday. In their absence Jahlil Okafor scored 21, Frank Jackson scored 18, Lonzo Ball had 16 and E'Twaun Moore had 14.

Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (shoulder), Richaun Holmes (hip) and Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Kent Bazemore (calf) didn't play. The Pelicans (30-41) are 2-5 in the restart and were eliminated on Sunday when they lost to San Antonio and Portland defeated Philadelphia. The Kings (29-41) were also eliminated by Portland's victory before they lost to the Rockets later Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Kings led by one point after a first half that featured 23 lead changes. The third quarter was much different as Sacramento never trailed and led by as many as 13 points before holding a 94-84 lead at the end of the period. New Orleans got within 110-106 on Jackson's basket with 31 seconds left, but Bjelica made two free throws and New Orleans didn't score again.

There were 14 lead changes and one tie in the first quarter before the Pelicans finished the period with a 29-27 lead as Ball scored 10 points. The back-and-forth pattern continued into the second quarter as there were four lead changes before New Orleans twice took a seven-point lead.

There were five more lead changes, the last of which came when Parker's layup with 20 seconds left gave Sacramento a 62-61 halftime lead. Both teams conclude their seasons Thursday as the Pelicans play the Magic and the Kings play the Lakers.

