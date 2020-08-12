Hurricane-Bruins Game 1 postponed to Wednesday

Left Menu
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins was postponed until 11 a.m. Wednesday because an earlier game Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto went too long. Tampa Bay and Columbus, also playing in a Game 1, were still playing past the 8 p.m. scheduled starting time for the Carolina-Boston game.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins was postponed until 11 a.m. Wednesday because an earlier game Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto went too long. Tampa Bay and Columbus, also playing in a Game 1, were still playing past the 8 p.m. scheduled starting time for the Carolina-Boston game. When that earlier game, which had a 3 p.m. starting time, advanced through a fourth overtime, the decision to reschedule the slated night game was announced.

The Lightning ultimately won 3-2 in the fifth overtime. Game 2 between Carolina and Boston is scheduled for Thursday night.

