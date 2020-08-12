Left Menu
Development News Edition

90 minutes like warriors: Marquinhos wants PSG to give everything during Atalanta clash

Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos wants the club to play "90 minutes like warriors" against Atalanta and give their all to book a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:58 IST
90 minutes like warriors: Marquinhos wants PSG to give everything during Atalanta clash
PSG's Marquinhos. Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos wants the club to play "90 minutes like warriors" against Atalanta and give their all to book a spot in the Champions League semi-finals. The Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Atalanta will be played on Thursday in Portugal.

"I like this kind of match where you have to give your all, have the right strategy and not shy away from the battles. I think we are ready, the team is good. We will need to do everything to ensure that we have no regrets," the club's official website quoted Marquinhos as saying. "We have 90 minutes to put in a good performance and obtain the right result. 90 minutes like warriors, 90 minutes during which we will need to give our all in order to win and secure a place in the semi-finals," he added.

Marquinhos further said that they have prepared in the best way possible for the clash. "The squad has prepared in the best way possible, with motivation and enthusiasm. We have had some good sessions in preparation for this match. We are in good shape, I think we are ready for this huge match. With serenity, enthusiasm and bravery, we will add in all of the ingredients needed to put in a great performance," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

'My Spy 2' in works at STX and Amazon Studios

A sequel to Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy is being explored by STX Films and Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the two studios are in early talks to develop the sequel after the positive response to the first film. The Peter Segel-direc...

Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a planned riot and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives. I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm. NATION DEL9 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 60,963 fresh cases take Indias tally to 23,29,638 New Delhi Indias COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of&#160;60,963 case...

Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals, says AI Express

Air India Express said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after obtaining complete fitness. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020