Giants rally past Astros for 10-inning win

After getting the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the ninth Monday after trailing 6-0, the Giants staged another rally in the latter stages Tuesday against the Houston bullpen. Former Astros outfielder Hunter Pence smacked his fourth career pinch-homer with two outs in the seventh inning, taking rookie left-hander Blake Taylor the opposite way to right field for a three-run shot that pulled the Giants within one run.

Brandon Crawford stroked an RBI single to center field in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants completed a 7-6, come-from-behind win over the host Houston Astros on Tuesday. Crawford drove home Wilmer Flores, who opened the frame on second base. The Giants snapped a six-game losing skid against the Astros by completing their comeback off Houston right-hander Cy Sneed (0-3). The Astros dropped to 1-4 in extra innings this season.

Tyler Rogers earned the save for the Giants, the first of his career, striking out the last two batters with a runner on third. Trevor Gott (1-0) threw one scoreless inning for the victory. After getting the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the ninth Monday after trailing 6-0, the Giants staged another rally in the latter stages Tuesday against the Houston bullpen.

Former Astros outfielder Hunter Pence smacked his fourth career pinch-homer with two outs in the seventh inning, taking rookie left-hander Blake Taylor the opposite way to right field for a three-run shot that pulled the Giants within one run. Taylor recovered to retire a second consecutive Giants pinch hitter, Darin Ruf, before the Giants stirred again in the eighth inning.

Evan Longoria walked and advanced to second on a two-out infield hit from Crawford. Astros rookie reliever Andre Scrubb responded by striking out pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval. Veteran right-hander Ryan Pressly, who earned the save in the series opener, surrendered three consecutive one-out baserunners in the ninth, including a game-tying single to Ruf.

Josh Reddick capped the Astros' three-run second with a sinking line drive that Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski failed to corral despite his sprawling effort. Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado, whose RBI double plated Kyle Tucker with the first Houston run, scored on the play. The Astros tacked on an Alex Bregman home run, his fourth, leading off the third inning.

Houston responded to a run-scoring single by Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson in the fifth inning by plating two insurance runs in the sixth, with Myles Straw and Altuve delivering back-to-back RBI singles. The Bregman homer marked the 15th consecutive game that Giants pitching has surrendered a home run, an unwanted franchise record.

