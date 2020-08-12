Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh women cricketer Anshula Rao fails dope test

Madhya Pradesh women cricket team's Anshula Rao has been provisionally suspended by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing a dope test.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:06 IST
NADA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh women cricket team's Anshula Rao has been provisionally suspended by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing a dope test. Rao, who is a senior member of the team, tested positive for a prohibited substance, 19 Norandrosterone.

The report came last month and NADA served the Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) notice of charge on the athlete, leading to her suspension. "Anshula Rao was tested in Baroda on March 14 during an out of competition testing but it's not clear whether she was tested at her home or during the training camp for MP women cricketers," a source told ANI. (ANI)

