Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL franchise announced on Wednesday, days before leaving for the UAE to take part in the lucrative league.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:23 IST
Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Dishantyagnik77)

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL franchise announced on Wednesday, days before leaving for the UAE to take part in the lucrative league. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19," the franchise said in a statement. "The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. "The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management traveling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible." Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain

In an attempt to create new methods for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an international team of scientists, including a researcher from Sechenov University, reviewed scientific articles on proteins and genes encoding them that help cancer ...

'My Spy 2' in works at STX and Amazon Studios

A sequel to Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy is being explored by STX Films and Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the two studios are in early talks to develop the sequel after the positive response to the first film. The Peter Segel-direc...

Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a planned riot and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives. I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm. NATION DEL9 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 60,963 fresh cases take Indias tally to 23,29,638 New Delhi Indias COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of&#160;60,963 case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020