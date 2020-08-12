Soccer-Adelaide in A-League limbo after last gasp equaliser

Adelaide United's players will become supporters this week after a sterling fight back in their last match of the regular season kept their A-League playoff hopes alive but reliant on other results. Ben Halloran scored a stoppage time equaliser as United came back from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw against Melbourne City on Tuesday, leaving the club in the final playoff spot.

Their three-point cushion over Western United looks fragile, however, as the A-League newcomers still have to play matches against Perth Glory later on Wednesday, Sydney FC on Saturday and Melbourne City next week. "We've done as much as we could do so now it's up to the football gods," Adelaide's caretaker coach Carl Veart told the post-match media conference.

"The next couple of days we'll just relax, hang around the hotel, maybe play some cricket, maybe play some board games, have a bit of fun, enjoy ourselves and watch some football. "We'll support Perth tomorrow night and then we'll support Sydney and Melbourne City as well. We'll wait and see."

Veart took over as coach when Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek left Australia at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and never returned. The club were unbeaten in five matches after the resumption of the season and Veart said he was "most definitely" hoping to land the role permanently.

"I've really enjoyed my time in this short period and I think the players have taken what I've asked them to do," he said. Premiers Plate winners Sydney FC, Melbourne City, Wellington Phoenix, Brisbane Roar, Perth Glory and Adelaide occupy the playoff spots with five matches remaining in the regular season.