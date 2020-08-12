Left Menu
Aman Gupta finishes fifth in stroke play, qualifies for US Amateur match play

After a bogey free at Bandon Trails, a day earlier, Gupta had five birdies, six bogeys and seven pars in his second round. Furr qualified for match play for the first time in his four attempts in the US Amateur. The stroke play segment with 264 players was played over two courses -- Par-71 Bandon Trails and the Par-72 Bandon Dunes.

PTI | Brandondunes | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:15 IST
Young golfer Aman Gupta safely moved into the match play segment of the 120th US Amateur despite a mediocre one-over 73, that saw him slip from overnight shared lead to tied-5th spot after the 36-hole stroke play segment. An Indian-American, born and bred in the US, Gupta shot 73 in the second round at Bandon Dune. After a bogey free at Bandon Trails, a day earlier, Gupta had five birdies, six bogeys and seven pars in his second round. He seemed on way to a sub-par round at one-under through 13, but dropped shots in three holes between 14 and 17 before finishing with a birdie. His 64-73 meant he was six-under 137.

"I mean, obviously it would have been nice to medal. The goal at the end of the day was to try to win the overall (portion of stroke play). I mean, I still needed to get to match play because the real tournament starts now," said Gupta. Overnight co-leader, McClure Meissner, who shot 64 at Bandon Dunes, carded a three-over 75 at Bandon Trails for a total of five-under 138.

While Gupta was playing at Bandon Dune, his one-day old record of 64 at Bandon Trails was re-written by Wilson Furr, who shot nine-under 62. Furr, 22, produced a brilliant nine-under 62 with 11 birdies and two bogeys at Bandon Trails and that put alongside his first round 70 took the University of Alabama star to 11-under for the medallist honours. Furr qualified for match play for the first time in his four attempts in the US Amateur.

The stroke play segment with 264 players was played over two courses -- Par-71 Bandon Trails and the Par-72 Bandon Dunes. The top 64 players qualify for the match play and the first round will pit Gupta against Van Holmgren, who shot 72 at both the courses. The cut for match play came at two-over-par 145, with 18 players fighting for three final spots in the draw.

