Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian defender Eli Sabia extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

The love that my family and I have received from the club, fans, and the city of Chennai is unmatched," Sabia was quoted as saying by Channayin FC in a statement from his Santa Catarina residence in Brazil. "We have unfinished business from last season after we fell just short in the final.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:26 IST
Brazilian defender Eli Sabia extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

ISL team Chennaiyi FC on Wednesday extended its contract with Brazilian defender Eli Sabia for the 2020-21 season, the club said. "I am delighted beyond words to continue my time at Chennaiyin FC. The love that my family and I have received from the club, fans, and the city of Chennai is unmatched," Sabia was quoted as saying by Channayin FC in a statement from his Santa Catarina residence in Brazil.

"We have unfinished business from last season after we fell just short in the final. We go again in the new season with renewed hope and determination to bring a third ISL title to Chennai," he added. The experienced centre-back had started in 19 of CFC's 21 games last season as they put together a stunning run to the final, which included an eight-game unbeaten streak.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "Eli (Sabia) is the embodiment of hard work, determination and consistency at Chennaiyin. We are glad he has extended his stay with us and we look forward to him continuing to excel in Chennaiyin blue." With 59 appearances for CFC in all competitions so far, Sabia is preparing for a fourth season with the Marina Arena club by focusing on his fitness currently back home in Brazil. He had his first stint at Chennaiyin in 2016 and after having returned to Brazil for a short spell at Sertaozinho FC before switching to Al Raed in Saudi Arabia. He re-joined the two-time ISL champions ahead of the 2018-19 season.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS

The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice- presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections 2020, is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu, said state deputy chief ...

Black women, Democrats celebrate Indian-origin Senator Harris' nomination as VP

Black women across the US have lauded Democratic presidential nominee Joe Bidens historic announcement of picking Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Harris, the 55-year-old US Senator from California ...

Phillies 'pen needs to step up against streaking Orioles

A three-game winning streak has the upstart Baltimore Orioles riding high, while an extremely generous bullpen has the Philadelphia Phillies down in the dumps. The Orioles aim to continue their ascent at the Phillies expense on Wednesday wh...

Israel to examine Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

Israel will examine Russias COVID-19 vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a serious product, Israels health minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his was the first country to grant regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020