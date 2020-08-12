Eagles' Pederson cleared from COVID, back with team

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is back with the team after a 10-day absence due to a positive test for COVID-19. The team announced Aug. 2 that Pederson had tested positive, though the coach was initially asymptomatic. NFL rules require people who test positive and are asymptomatic to quarantine for 10 days or to test negative twice in a five-day span.

Pederson said he later had minor symptoms, but he was able to run team meetings remotely, while assistant head coach Duce Staley directed things at the team's facility. Pederson is one of three NFL head coaches known to have tested positive. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his diagnosis in March, while HBO's "Hard Knocks" showed Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn telling his players recently that he had tested positive earlier this summer.

Pederson is entering his fifth season as head coach in Philadelphia. He is 38-26 through four seasons, making the playoffs the past three years, including a Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season.