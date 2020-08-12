Left Menu
Pacers, McMillan agree to contract extension

The Indiana Pacers and coach Nate McMillan have come to terms on a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. He had one year remaining on his contract. McMillan, 56, was named Pacers coach before the 2016-17 season and has a 181-136 record with the team, including 43-28 this season.

Pacers, McMillan agree to contract extension
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pacers)

The Indiana Pacers and coach Nate McMillan have come to terms on a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Specifics of the deal were not released. He had one year remaining on his contract.

McMillan, 56, was named Pacers coach before the 2016-17 season and has a 181-136 record with the team, including 43-28 this season. Indiana sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with two seeding games remaining in the restarted NBA season. It will be the fourth straight trip to the playoffs under McMillan, although the team hasn't advanced out of the first round in the East.

"What Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension," said Kevin Pritchard, president of basketball operations for the team. "Between injuries and changes in personnel, he and his coaching staff have adapted and produced positive results. He also represents the franchise, the city and our state in a first-class manner." The Pacers are 43-28 heading into Wednesday afternoon's game against the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble near Orlando. They are in solid playoff position despite All-Star guard Victor Oladipo appearing in just 18 contests after recovering from a torn right quad tendon sustained in January 2019.

McMillan previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics (1999-2005) and Portland Trail Blazers (2005-12) and has a 659-588 regular-season record, plus a 17-32 mark in the playoffs.

