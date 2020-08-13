NBA reports another round of negative COVID-19 tests

The NBA's self-contained bubble near Orlando, Fla., continues to be effective, as no COVID-19 tests returned positive in the latest round of testing, the league announced Wednesday. The NBA has now reported four consecutive rounds of testing with no positives as it gets set to complete a revised finish to the regular season before starting the playoffs Monday.

Since the previous round of testing was announced Aug. 5 with no positives, another 342 player tests had been administered, the league said. In the event of a positive test, NBA rules require a player to isolate until all protocols are met for a return to play. Those protocols were developed in agreement with the NBA and the league's players association.

A short training camp began in early July, with scrimmages starting July 22. The return to regular-season play began July 30 and is set to end Friday. The Western Conference play-in tournament -- with teams still to be decided -- will be held over the weekend, and playoffs will start Monday. The NBA Finals are set for Sept. 30-Oct. 13.