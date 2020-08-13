Rays place P Kittredge (elbow) on 45-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Andrew Kittredge on he 45-day injured list Wednesday one day after he left an outing against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning. Kittredge was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain in his elbow.

The 30-year old was being used as an opener in Tuesday's game when he departed after throwing just five pitches. A total of seven Rays pitchers were used in the game, helping the club to an 8-2 victory. Kittredge was making his eighth appearance of the season and first as an opener. He is 0-0 on the season with a 2.25 ERA.

"Great win, but bummer with (Kittredge's injury)," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Tuesday's game. "Frustrated by that." Kittredge is 4-3 with a 4.93 ERA in 93 games over four seasons with the Rays.

The Rays have already lost left-hander Colin Poche (Tommy John surgery) from their bullpen. In addition, left-hander Brendan McKay has been shut down with shoulder tightness. McKay was 2-4 as a rookie last season with a 5.14 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts).