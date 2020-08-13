Left Menu
Anderson takes charge as White Sox defeat Tigers

Castro followed with the second homer of his career, a liner over the right field wall for a 5-3 advantage. The White Sox got all those runs back the next inning while taking a 7-5 lead.

Tim Anderson had four hits, including a home run, and scored three runs as the visiting Chicago White Sox downed the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Wednesday. Anderson and Eloy Jimenez hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. Luis Robert supplied a three-run, go-ahead double in the fifth inning for the White Sox, who won the series 2-1.

Just one of the five runs scored off Chicago starter Dylan Cease (3-1) was earned. He allowed seven hits and struck out five in six innings. Alex Colome got the last three outs for his fifth save. Willi Castro, making his season debut, hit a two-run home run among his three hits for Detroit. Jonathan Schoop added a homer and two hits.

Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-2) surrendered seven runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Boyd, who gave up a major-league high 39 homers in 2019, was victimized by long balls before he recorded his first out.

Anderson led off the game and fouled off six pitches with two strikes before blasting a Boyd slider over the left-field wall. Jimenez deposited an 0-2 pitch over the right-field fence. Schoop cut the White Sox's lead to 2-1 with a solo shot of his own during the bottom of the inning. His fourth homer landed over the center field fence.

Chicago made it 3-1 in the third on Anderson's leadoff triple and Jose Abreu's RBI groundout. Detroit erupted for four runs in the fourth. Jeimer Candelario hit a one-out double and moved to third when James McCann's passed ball allowed Victor Reyes to reach base on a strikeout. With two out, Grayson Greiner ripped a double to bring in both runners. Castro followed with the second homer of his career, a liner over the right field wall for a 5-3 advantage.

The White Sox got all those runs back the next inning while taking a 7-5 lead. With the bases loaded and two out, Robert drilled a Boyd offering to deep right-center and cleared the bases. Nomar Mazara then smashed a double over the head of center fielder Harold Castro to bring in Robert.

