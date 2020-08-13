Dodgers RHP Kelly has suspension reduced

Two days after going on the injured list, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly got a bit of good news as his suspension for a recent incident with the Houston Astros was reduced to five games on Wednesday as a result of his appeal. Kelly was handed an eight-game suspension after multiple pitches came near Astros batters during a July 28 game. He also appeared to taunt the Astros' Carlos Correa after striking him out, leading to the benches emptying.

Kelly immediately appealed the suspension and appeared in five games while awaiting a decision. In the interim, he was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with shoulder inflammation. The MLB Players Association still disagreed with the length of Kelly's reduced suspension, stating, "While we understand the concerns raised by the league with respect to a bench-clearing incident during this challenging season, we're disappointed by the decision. It was an unfair result for Joe Kelly given the cases presented."

Kelly, 32, is expected to start serving his suspension when his IL stint is complete. He has not given up a run in seven appearances this season, although he has struggled with his control, walking five batters and throwing two wild pitches in 6 1/3 innings. In nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, Kelly is 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA in 312 appearances, 79 of which were starts. He has been used exclusively as a reliever since 2017.

--Field Level Media