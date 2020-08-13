Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets power past Soto's big blasts for 11-6 win

It was longest homer of Soto's three-year major league career. But New York countered Soto's first homer with a four-run rally in the first that Nimmo initiated with a leadoff homer to right, then put the game away with a five-run sixth inning.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:19 IST
Mets power past Soto's big blasts for 11-6 win

Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith each homered Wednesday night as the New York Mets overcame a two-homer performance by the Washington Nationals' Juan Soto in a 11-6 win at Citi Field in New York. Soto drove in four of Washington's runs, including three in the top of the first inning when he clouted a 466-foot shot that cleared the seats in the upper deck in right field. It was longest homer of Soto's three-year major league career.

But New York countered Soto's first homer with a four-run rally in the first that Nimmo initiated with a leadoff homer to right, then put the game away with a five-run sixth inning. Jeurys Familia (1-0), the third of seven Mets pitchers, fanned four in two scoreless innings to earn the win. New York used reliever Robert Gsellman for his first major league start. He lasted two innings, yielding four hits and three runs with no walks and a strikeout.

Anibal Sanchez (0-3) endured his third straight rough start, puffing his earned run average up to 9.69. In lasting just 2 2/3 innings, Sanchez permitted six hits and five runs, walking two and whiffing two. Sanchez couldn't make a three-run advantage last an inning. After Nimmo's homer, the Mets pieced together three straight two-out hits to put them ahead for good. Alonso and Smith collected RBI doubles, and Andres Gimenez slapped a run-scoring single to cap the outburst.

Wilson Ramos chased Sanchez with a two-out RBI single in the third. Soto drew the Nationals within 5-4 in the sixth when he cracked a 406-foot homer off lefty reliever Justin Wilson. However, New York responded with the game-sealing rally. Michael Conforto delivered a two-run double, followed by Alonso's two-run blast to left, his third of the year. Smith followed with his third homer of the season.

Starlin Castro drilled a solo shot for Washington in the eighth, and Smith finished the Mets' scoring with an RBI groundout in their half of the eighth. Kurt Suzuki unloaded a solo homer in the ninth for the Nationals. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sisco's 3 RBIs lead Orioles to victory over Phillies

Chance Sisco homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Wednesday. Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Rio Ruiz added a home run for the Orioles, who ...

PSG secure 2-1 win over Atalanta to progress to Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint Germain PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. The French champions qualified for the semi-finals of Europes top club competition for ...

Flyers get just enough to edge Canadiens

Joel Farabees quick-response, go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday lifted the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of a first-round playoff series in Toronto. Farabees rebound goal came 16...

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020