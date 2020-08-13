Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays continue to roll, blast host Red Sox

Brandon Lowe and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo smacked two-run homers and Willy Adames and Austin Meadows hit solo shots as the Tampa Bay Rays posted a 9-5 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:20 IST
Rays continue to roll, blast host Red Sox

Brandon Lowe and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo smacked two-run homers and Willy Adames and Austin Meadows hit solo shots as the Tampa Bay Rays posted a 9-5 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Left-hander Blake Snell tossed five shutout innings as the Rays beat the Red Sox for the third consecutive day and won their fifth straight game. Boston lost for the eighth time in the past 11 games.

Tampa Bay has won seven straight games at Fenway Park and 12 of the past 13. Lowe went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, Yandy Diaz went 3-for-5 with one RBI and Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 for the Rays, who had 15 hits.

Snell (1-0) gave up four hits and struck out six without a walk in a 70-pitch effort. J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam for the Red Sox. Kevin Pillar went 4-for-5 for Boston, which had 12 hits.

Red Sox right-hander Zack Godley (0-2) was torched for eight runs and 10 hits in three-plus innings. He gave up three homers, struck out three and walked two. Tampa Bay pushed across a run in the first inning on Joey Wendle's infield out before touching up Godley for two homers in the second.

Adames began the inning with a homer over the fence in right center before Godley struck out the following two hitters. Meadows then singled to center and Lowe followed with a blast over the wall in right to increase the lead to 4-0. Ji-Man Choi led off the third inning with a double to right. One out later, Tsutsugo went deep with a two-run blast to right to make it 6-0.

Diaz's run-scoring single to left in the fourth concluded Godley's night. Another run scored later in the inning when right-hander Ryan Weber induced Choi to ground into a double play. Boston got on the scoreboard in the eighth with four consecutive singles, the last by Jonathan Arauz. Martinez followed by slamming a first-pitch slider from right-hander Aaron Slegers over the Green Monster to pull the Red Sox within 8-5.

Meadows led off the ninth with a shot off Weber into the bullpen in right center to give Tampa Bay a four-run edge. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sisco's 3 RBIs lead Orioles to victory over Phillies

Chance Sisco homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Wednesday. Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Rio Ruiz added a home run for the Orioles, who ...

PSG secure 2-1 win over Atalanta to progress to Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint Germain PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. The French champions qualified for the semi-finals of Europes top club competition for ...

Flyers get just enough to edge Canadiens

Joel Farabees quick-response, go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday lifted the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of a first-round playoff series in Toronto. Farabees rebound goal came 16...

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020