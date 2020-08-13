Rays continue to roll, blast host Red Sox

Brandon Lowe and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo smacked two-run homers and Willy Adames and Austin Meadows hit solo shots as the Tampa Bay Rays posted a 9-5 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Left-hander Blake Snell tossed five shutout innings as the Rays beat the Red Sox for the third consecutive day and won their fifth straight game. Boston lost for the eighth time in the past 11 games.

Tampa Bay has won seven straight games at Fenway Park and 12 of the past 13. Lowe went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, Yandy Diaz went 3-for-5 with one RBI and Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 for the Rays, who had 15 hits.

Snell (1-0) gave up four hits and struck out six without a walk in a 70-pitch effort. J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam for the Red Sox. Kevin Pillar went 4-for-5 for Boston, which had 12 hits.

Red Sox right-hander Zack Godley (0-2) was torched for eight runs and 10 hits in three-plus innings. He gave up three homers, struck out three and walked two. Tampa Bay pushed across a run in the first inning on Joey Wendle's infield out before touching up Godley for two homers in the second.

Adames began the inning with a homer over the fence in right center before Godley struck out the following two hitters. Meadows then singled to center and Lowe followed with a blast over the wall in right to increase the lead to 4-0. Ji-Man Choi led off the third inning with a double to right. One out later, Tsutsugo went deep with a two-run blast to right to make it 6-0.

Diaz's run-scoring single to left in the fourth concluded Godley's night. Another run scored later in the inning when right-hander Ryan Weber induced Choi to ground into a double play. Boston got on the scoreboard in the eighth with four consecutive singles, the last by Jonathan Arauz. Martinez followed by slamming a first-pitch slider from right-hander Aaron Slegers over the Green Monster to pull the Red Sox within 8-5.

Meadows led off the ninth with a shot off Weber into the bullpen in right center to give Tampa Bay a four-run edge. --Field Level Media